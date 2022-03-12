Cruz joins truckers and calls COVID mandates 'fundamentally wrong'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has aligned with truckers in a convoy, which came from various points around the United States and joined up in Washington to drive the Beltway in protest of COVID mandates and requirements.

Those, in fact, are "fundamentally wrong," according to Cruz, who wore a jacket and blue jeans as he got out of an 18-wheeler with American flags flying.

"If you make the choice to take the COVID vaccine, God bless you. That’s your right, and you have every right to do that," he said. "But if you make the choice not to take the vaccine, that is also your right."

The "People's Convoy" was formed all around the country and joined up in Washington to claim "freedom from mandates that restrict individual liberty," according to a report in the Houston Chronicle.

TRENDING: Biden on bended knee

Cruz explained the truckers "are speaking out on the rights of every American," including firefighters, soldiers, sailors, Marines, doctors, nurses, airline pilots," and others "who have been ordered unjustly and illegally to take the COVID vaccine."

The government, he said, as "no right to do that."

Cruz visited with the truckers in Hagerstown, Maryland, where they are staging and then rode into Washington, D.C., in one of the trucks — which ended up at the Capitol.

Will truckers succeed in getting COVID mandates dropped? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 57% (4 Votes) 43% (3 Votes)

After a virtual unblocked agenda for local, state and federal COVID mandates for months, courts now have begun striking them, including several from Joe Biden's administration.

Included are those for employees of large businesses to get vaccinated or submit to regular COVID-19 testing. A lower federal court struck down another order requiring federal employees to get vaccinated.

One of the convoy organizers, Brian Brase, "called on truckers across the world to join the American movement. He said that if gas prices continue to rise as a result of energy market pressures from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the group will find a 'permanent' location to park with permits," the report said.

WND Editor and commentator Joseph Farah pointed out the truckers "avoided the fences, the shock troops, the feds, Joe Biden's illegitimate government, the regime or whatever you want to call them," by assembling in Maryland and then driving the Beltway.

"People are tired, they are fed up" with their freedoms being chipped away, said Kris Young, who was livestreaming a truckers' event on Facebook from the truck her husband drove. "Our kids and our grandkids are not going to be living in the same country that many of us grew up in."

After commencing in California, the truckers staged at the Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Maryland, and have been making loops around the Beltway since.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!