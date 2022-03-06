D.C. area bracing for trucker convoy as nearly 1,000 vehicles hit Maryland

(NEW YORK POST) -- Long lines of 18-wheelers and other trucks crowded the roads of Hagerstown, Maryland early Saturday as the Washington, D.C.-area prepared for protests over COVID-19 mandates.
While other similar U.S. trucker convoys have fizzled, this one started gaining steam Friday evening. Roughly 1,000 vehicles arriving from all directions converged on Hagerstown Speedway, clogging traffic, the Washington Post reported.
As of 8 p.m., a two-mile-long line of cars and trucks could be seen stuck in traffic on Route 40 trying to get into the location, WUSA-9 TV reported.
