Do D.C. Democrats fear the convoy truckers?

Republican Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz not only met with supporters of the People's Convoy to speak with them, but he also traveled in one of the trucks in the convoy into Washington to hold a press conference. Imagine how things might have gone in Ottawa if Canadian politicians had met with supporters of the Freedom Convoy earlier this year.

"God bless the truckers. Lemme just say to each of you, thank you for being here. Thank you for speaking out. Thank you for giving your voice. You are standing up. You're standing up for truckers across the country. You're standing up for every man, every woman, every child in America. You're standing up for freedom!" stated Cruz to the convoy attendees in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The Canadian government might not have had to resort to ruining the lives of convoy supporters and the reputation of Canada with its authoritarian actions. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might have been able to maintain the support of his fellow Canadians.

It would be nice to think that American politicians learned a lesson from what happened in Ottawa and are willing to meet with peaceful protesters. Nice, but not likely. Politicians do just about everything with political calculations.

The People's Convoy, one of the largest demonstrations against COVID mandates in the country, has tremendous popular support. As the convoy trucks rolled across the country from California and other states, the truckers were met by popular support. People gathered along streets and overpasses, waving and holding signs of support. Local and social media showed those pictures even when national media largely blacked out the event or showed photos before or after the event to make it look as if the turnout was poor.

Cruz even saw this on his journey along the Washington Beltway. "It is amazing as we drove [in] the convoy. All along the road, you saw men and women gathered, waving flags, honking and expressing support," he said.

Any politician who saw this tremendous support, bridging race, creed and color, had to have some inkling of what they were up against. Anyone running in a tight race this year does not want to be on the wrong side of this group. You can be sure they will turn out on Election Day.

Cruz is not the only politician who has met with representatives from the People's Convoy. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano met with members of the convoy to talk about their goals. Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky hosted an invitation-only discussion with another group of truckers. Republican Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri and other members of the House Transportation Committee held a roundtable discussion with a third group.

"Although many of the federal and local COVID mandates are lifted, there are still employers, including hospitals, which are requiring employees to get vaccinated or boosted or risk losing their jobs," said Pierre Kory, M.D., president and chief medical officer of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance. He was among the members meeting with politicians. "There is no scientific or medical justification for any of these mandates. There is also no guarantee they won't be imposed again whenever the government so chooses. The convoy represents all people who want their freedoms back. This includes doctors and health care workers."

So far, all the politicians meeting with the truckers have been Republicans, who generally share the truckers' concerns and goals.

Why won't the Democrats meet with the truckers? There are plenty of Democrats who drive trucks, including many truckers in the convoy. So, it isn't simply a Republican issue. It can't be because Democratic lawmakers fear for their safety. The truckers' convoys have been peaceful. The Black Lives Matter and Antifa activities have been far less peaceful, with some advocates engaging in criminal violence. Yet, Democrats fall all over themselves, racing to photo opps to meet with Black Lives Matter protesters.

The truckers aren't even trying to stop traffic and business operations in Washington. They are simply circling the city and showcasing just a tiny portion of their support.

Democrats, if they wanted to live up to their moniker as "public servants," should meet with the truckers, particularly Democrats who have voters in that group. They don't have to agree with the truckers. They should do what they would do with any citizen who wants to meet with them – even if it's like Nicodemus at night in a secret meeting. But they won't even do that.

Sadly, the Democratic Party has sold out to the most radical elements on the far left and can no longer openly embrace hardworking truckers who used to comprise a key constituency of their core base. Instead, Democratic leaders seem only to want to welcome those into their tent who are their base.

