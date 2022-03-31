Daily Wire launches kids programming to rival 'perverted' Disney

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) -- The Daily Wire announced on Wednesday that it is launching DW Kids, giving parents an alternative to the woke children's programming offered by others in the entertainment industry.

The company revealed that it has planned a minimum investment of $100 million over the next three years to produce children's content, to rival that of Disney and other kids' production companies.

"Disney was once a reliable source of wholesome and innocent entertainment for children," The Daily Wire said. "But controversy after controversy has roiled the network over the last several weeks ... leaving parents fearful that the content their kids are consuming is brainwashing them at best and endangering them at worst."

