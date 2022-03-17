David Axelrod to Democrats: Stop blaming Putin for inflation!

Former Barack Obama political adviser David Axelrod is advising Democrats to stop blaming inflation and the price of fuel on Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

Americans don't believe it, anyway, he said on the "Hacks on Tap" podcast.

"They know that we had inflation before this," Axelrod said. "They know that guy prices were high before this. They haven’t dialed this in quite right yet. You can’t blame everything in the economy on Putin."

At her weekly news conference Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the government is doing "everything we can to minimize the Putin price hike at home."

"Since he started amassing troops earlier this year, the price at the pump has gone up 75%," she said.

However, inflation and the price of gasoline has been on the rise the entire Biden presidency.

