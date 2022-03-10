The day the Soros memo ended free speech, elections

You can't make this stuff up.

Never, even in my fertile imagination, would I have guessed that we would find a smoking-gun 49-page memo revealing how George Soros operatives, including David Brock, were there at the genesis, the planning stages, with their hands on the ignition key, of the most concerted, well-funded, diabolical attack on free speech in the history of America.

But here it is, so you have the evidence. It's called "Democracy Matters: Strategic Plan for Action."

Millions saw it on the DrudgeReport – including, no doubt, President Trump, Vice President Pence and Republican congressional leaders. But most Americans still know nothing of its existence – because it was not reported among the Big Media. And, today, the Big Media includes the DrudgeReport. They don't want you to know about it. They would be embarrassed if America found out how they have been used and manipulated – from their focus on "Russian collusion" to other wild conspiracy theories targeting their No. 1 villain, President Trump.

It was nothing short of a plan to turn Google, Facebook and other social media into hyper-partisan Democratic Party activists, promoters, cheerleaders and off-the-books donors in an effort to turn the country into a one-party state.

And they got away with it! That's partly because, as I have pointed out before, Google-Facebook control the media. They use the media. They manipulate the media. They choose winners and losers among the media and in politics. That's real power that we have never seen before in American life.

The timing of this insidious plot is key. When did it begin? Right after Trump was inaugurated in 2017. That's when the attacks on the independent, alternative media – WND, et al. – began. We've been feeling the SQUEEZE ever since – through politically skewed algorithms and online speech codes.

This was years before WND was permanently demonetized by Google.

The Google-Facebook-YouTube-Twitter-Amazon-Apple cabal was trying to ensure we never have a free and fair election again in America. The "Russian-collusion" hoax is meant to take your eye off the real collusion by un-American, anti-free speech radical political activists.

Do you get it now?

Do you understand what I have been warning about furiously for years?

Read the whole memo, if you have the stomach for it. I implore you!

These people were crazed, shameless and hell-bent on fundamentally transforming America from a free and open society to one that is dominated by mega-corporations that want to control everything – and that includes you and how you think and behave.

And now they've done it. You can see the results for yourself.

It was Donald Trump's biggest failure – though we can hardy blame him. He didn't have time to take on Big Tech in his first term. He had two impeachments, the Russia hoax, a coup attempt by the Deep State and a rigged election to contend with.

KEEP IN MIND THAT WND PUBLISHED THIS SMOKING GUN AUG. 20, 2018! It was prepared for the Soros machine by Media Matters in January 2017. I believe Matt Drudge saw it coming and sold out sooner rather than later.

The memo spells out a four-year agenda that deployed Media Matters along with American Bridge, Shareblue and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) to attack Trump and Republicans.

The strategies were – get this – impeachment, expanding Media Matters' mission to combat "government misinformation," ensuring Democratic control of the Senate in the 2018 midterm elections, filing lawsuits against the Trump administration, monetizing political advocacy, using a "digital attacker" to delegitimize Trump's presidency and damage Republicans, and partnering with Facebook to combat "fake news."

Did this diabolical strategy work? UNFAILINGLY!

Media Matters boasted then that it had "access to raw data from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites" so they could "systemically monitor and analyze this unfiltered data."

"The earlier we can identify a fake news story, the more effectively we can quash it," the memo states. "With this new technology at our fingertips, researchers monitoring news in real time will be able to identify the origins of a lie with mathematical precision, creating an early warning system for fake news and disinformation."

Media Matters met with Facebook, which boasts some 2 billion members worldwide, to discuss how to crack down on fake news, according to the memo.

The social media giant was provided with "a detailed map of the constellation of right-wing Facebook pages that had been the biggest purveyors of fake news."

Brock's memo also says Media Matters gave Google "the information necessary to identify 40 of the worst fake new sites" so they could be banned from Google's advertising network.

Yeah, tell me about it. Now we have Joe Biden. Russia's invading Ukraine. Gas is close to $5 a gallon, even more in some cities. Hyper inflation is near. There are 2 million new illegal aliens in the country.

Our free elections are gone. Our free press is gone. We lost them both. You can't have one without the other.

I'm not here to say I told you so. I'm here to try to equip you for the titanic effort to bring those two freedoms back.

