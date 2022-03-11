'Defcon 1': Dems panic over new conservative Spanish-language network

Amid a growing exodus of Hispanic voters from the Democratic Party, a new conservative Spanish-language media network is about to launch, prompting panic on the left.

NBC News cited a Democratic pollster who calls it a "Defcon 1" moment for the Democrats, who warn of "disinformation," notes the Legal Insurrection blog.

Called Americano, the network will launch first on SiriusXM radio then on streaming TV this summer. It will offer a mix of news programming and commentary, NBC reported.

The network has close ties both to former President Donald Trump's campaign and former Florida Republican Gov. Jeb Bush.

TRENDING: Angry employee who fatally punched 77-year-old sentenced to short house arrest and anger management

Americano founder and CEO Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo said Democrats are "scared" and "they should be."

"Democrats took Hispanics for granted for too long, and no one thought to create a home for us in conservative media," he told NBC. "There is an appetite for this. You see it on social media. You see it in elections."

Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi, who worked with Barack Obama's campaign, told NBC that for "those concerned about the disinformation problem harming Democrats’ chances with Hispanics, this is a Defcon 1 moment."

"We should worry," he said. "The Democrats' response to all of this Hispanic outreach from Republicans — whether it’s disinformation or conventional campaigning — is to do the bare minimum. Unfortunately, some Democrats are deluding themselves. The ultimate act of disinformation is to pretend that this is not a big problem."

Are Democrats terrified of conservative Hispanics? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (21 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Latino voter turnout spiked 31% between 2016 and 2020, noted The Week. And during that same time period, there was about an 8 percentage-point swing toward Trump in that demographic.

In Texas, where Hispanics on the Mexican border, in particular, are abandoning the Democratic Party, polls show Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is polling dead even with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. That's after Abbott lost the Latino vote by more than 10 points in 2014 and 2018.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!