Democrat congresswoman says it's 'un-American' to blame Biden over gas prices

(MY NORTHWEST) – Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA-08) declares it “un-American” to blame President Joe Biden for high gas prices. These comments show both a stunning ignorance of the context of the crisis and disturbing eagerness to use a war to push partisan talking points.

Schrier made the imbecilic comment on (un)divided with Brandi Kruse. The Democrat, up for re-election in a toss-up district, was asked to explain why gas prices are at such historic highs. She launched into transparent political propaganda.

“I believe a couple things,” Schrier explained. “Right now, in the last two weeks, this is Putin. You should be blaming Putin, if anybody for this. And to not blame Putin, first of all, is denying reality and, second, frankly, is un-American. This is Putin’s fault.”

