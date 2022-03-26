Democrat-run city warns citizens to stop wearing expensive jewelry

(BREITBART) – “Los Angeles police are warning people that wearing expensive jewelry in public could make them a target for thieves,” reports the far-left Associated Press, adding, “– a note of caution as robberies are up citywide.”
“Robberies are up citywide”? To say the least… Compared to 2021, robberies in Los Angeles are up 18 percent, while robberies with firearms are up a whopping 44 percent.
Advertisement - story continues below
On Tuesday, in broad daylight in downtown Beverly Hills, five thieves used sledgehammers to smash the window of Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills and got away from $3 to $5 million in jewelry. Luckily no one was hurt, unless you count the insurance company.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]