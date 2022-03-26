Democrat-run city warns citizens to stop wearing expensive jewelry

(BREITBART) – “Los Angeles police are warning people that wearing expensive jewelry in public could make them a target for thieves,” reports the far-left Associated Press, adding, “– a note of caution as robberies are up citywide.”

“Robberies are up citywide”? To say the least… Compared to 2021, robberies in Los Angeles are up 18 percent, while robberies with firearms are up a whopping 44 percent.

On Tuesday, in broad daylight in downtown Beverly Hills, five thieves used sledgehammers to smash the window of Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills and got away from $3 to $5 million in jewelry. Luckily no one was hurt, unless you count the insurance company.

