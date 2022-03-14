The demonic plan to subvert God's creation order

Cultural Marxists, neo-Leninists and the liberal Democrats that emulate them are a variant species of "The Children of the Corn." Bathtub gin has done less brain damage than the demonic psychosocial idiocies they panhandle as a higher form of social inclusion.

I submit that the objective to which they are most earnestly dedicated is to subvert God's intended order of creation, i.e., man and woman. I further submit that the truly clever aspect of this hellish objective has been to convince the public that their objective is a social necessity, through the use of fictional disaffection and alienation that threatens their well-being.

This effort was augmented by the abandonment of Truth in Christendom as said Truth is immutably stated in the Word of God. Sin was recast as love, and as such the function of male and female was repurposed into a reality where mental illness was applauded – and the pursuit of exchanging the "Truth for a lie" was fully underway. Homosexuality was no longer a disgusting, dirty, sexual perversion; it was gender. But it couldn't stop there, so transgenderism and every other form of sexual perversion imaginable was invented to give the illusion that this mental illness was normal.

The publisher of textbooks to be used in the eighth grade said: "We're not trying to make anybody [homosexual]; we're not saying there's an agenda; we're not saying that these people are better than other people; what we're saying is this is another group of Americans and they face certain prejudices."

That's an unmitigated lie. Everything claimed they aren't, they by their own written agenda in fact intend to see happen. It is part of the homosexual agenda's goal.

TRENDING: 'The next terror wave against the U.S. is looming'

The following is an excerpt from part one of the "Homosexual Manifesto" (First published in Gay Community News, Feb. 15-21, 1987, and also placed into the Congressional Record. Author – Michael Swift):

Our writers and artists will make love between men fashionable and de rigueur, and we will succeed because we are adept at setting styles. We will sodomize your sons, emblems of your feeble masculinity, of your shallow dreams and vulgar lies. We shall seduce them in your schools, in your dormitories, in your gymnasiums, in your locker rooms … youth groups. … Your sons … will be recast in our image.

It should be noted that Swift was not only condemned by conservative Christians, including myself, he was condemned by others as well. Accordingly, he and his perverts claimed his manifesto was just a humorous joke and that everyone understood that except Christians. Fast forward to the zeitgeist of today, and it is apparent many are not laughing at the abhorrent filth being forced upon our children.

Thus, the heretofore unimaginable was created and socially entrenched. A hegemony of deviant sexual perversion was standardized and protected by godless perverts exercising dictatorial authority based upon spurious science and social constructs.

When I first wrote warning that the "Homosexual Manifesto" was real and a threat to God's family order and our children, homosexual activists and their front groups assailed me, calling me a liar and more.

Not only has time proven me 100% correct, but I offer two more examples that prove me correct. Example 1: Chasten Buttigieg, the poster boy for malapropism, a title I brand him with because it is by definition a grotesque misuse of language to identify him as the "husband" of Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Jack Greenberg reported for Fox News this sick demonic heathen, Chasten Buttigieg, was filmed leading children in a reworded version of our nation's Pledge of Allegiance into a homosexual pledge of allegiance. The unconscionable act took place at a homosexual youth camp and included placing one's right hand over the heart. As if it weren't threat enough to the well-being of the children, demonic deviants consciously use behavioral modification techniques to program the children into deviancy. Satan must be proud.

Example 2 is from The Post Millennial News: "Sydney Watson exposed a gender identity clinic in Texas that, until very, very recently, was performing double mastectomies on the healthy breasts of 12-year-olds, for the purpose of pediatric gender transition."

Does it get any sicker than this? Is there a more representative example of the truth I speak?

This is the work of the progeny of Satan, and it is being done for one purpose: to reorder God's plan for male, female and family.

It is an attempt to deny the God of creation His glory. But, as C.S. Lewis brilliantly stated: "A man can no more diminish God's glory by refusing to worship Him than a lunatic can put out the sun by scribbling the word 'darkness' on the walls of his cell." ("The Problem of Pain")

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!