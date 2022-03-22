DeSantis proclaims female swimmer as REAL winner in race won by trans athlete

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recognized Sarasota native Emma Weyant as the fastest woman competitor in the NCAA championship 500-yard freestyle race in a Tuesday proclamation.
“We’re doing a proclamation, saying that Emma is the best female swimmer in the 500 freestyle because she earned that and we need to stop allowing or organizations like the NCAA to perpetuate frauds on the public,” DeSantis said. “And that’s exactly what they’re doing. They are putting ideology ahead of opportunity for women athletes.”
TRENDING: A high-court justice who thinks the Constitution is racist?
The governor’s office criticized the NCAA’s decision to allow transgender athletes who are biologically male to compete against women, according to a statement.
“Not only is it unfair for males to compete in women’s sports, but it is ridiculous for the NCAA to deny material reality — and demand that all Americans play along with their charade,” DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw told the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Advertisement - story continues below
Weyant, an Olympian, won a silver medal in the NCAA Women’s 500 Free competition Thursday, second to transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed on the University of Pennsylvania men’s team for three years before adopting a female identity. Thomas beat her by 1.75 seconds.
By allowing men to compete in women’s sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud.
In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota’s Emma Weyant as the best women’s swimmer in the 500y freestyle. pic.twitter.com/tBmFxFE3q6
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 22, 2022
“In Florida, we stand for the truth. We will always reject the Left’s attempts to impose an absurd ideology that ignores the existence of biological sex,” Pushaw told the DCNF.
Florida passed the Fairness In Women’s Sports Act in early 2021, prompting a response from the NCAA, which allows transgender athlete participation in line with International Olympic Committee standards.
Advertisement - story continues below
“Emma is the best female swimmer in the 500 freestyle because she earned that and we need to stop allowing or organizations like the NCAA to perpetuate frauds on the public,” DeSantis said in the proclamation. “If the NCAA was willing to actually ensure the integrity of women’s competition, she would’ve been crowned national champion.”
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]