DeSantis spokeswoman has one-word response to 'gay' chant at the Oscars

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spokeswoman responded to celebrities’ chanting of the word “gay” in reference to a bill at the Oscars Sunday night with just one word.
“CRINGE!!!!” DeSantis’s press secretary Christina Pushaw said in response to three celebrities chanting the word “gay” repeatedly at the Oscars to mock Florida legislation limiting classroom discussions of sexuality.
“We’re gonna have a great night tonight, and for you people in Florida, we’re gonna have a gay night,” actress Wanda Sykes said on stage, referencing a piece of Florida legislation critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Sykes, along with comedian Amy Schumer and actress Regina Hall, then said the word “gay” in unison about a dozen times as the crowd cheered.
“We’re gonna have a great night tonight. And, for you people in Florida, we’re gonna have a gay night. Gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay, gay!” @iamwandasykes @amyschumer @MoreReginaHall #TheOscars #BecauseFlorida pic.twitter.com/r1XB6tLhFI
— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 28, 2022
The celebrities were referring to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which bans lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through third grade, requires those lessons to be age-appropriate for other grades, and requires parental notification and consent for health services offered in schools.
While corporate media has called the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and White House press secretary Jen Psaki even called it “horrific” and “discriminatory,” the bill does not ban the word “gay” and would still allow classroom lessons about sexuality for young children beginning in the fourth grade.
Being attacked by these degenerates is a badge of honor 🌞 https://t.co/mVXGyt331Y
— Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 28, 2022
In other tweets, Pushaw said “Being attacked by these degenerates is a badge of honor,” and joked that “Florida will never recover from this.”
Florida will never recover from this 😅 https://t.co/PDZzamxPDv
— Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 28, 2022
The bill was passed by the Florida Senate March 8 and awaits DeSantis’ signature, NPR reported.
