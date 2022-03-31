Disney goes silent on videos that promote LGTB agenda for kids

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation
The Walt Disney Company has not made a public statement or responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation regarding leaked videos which purport to show employees discussing the company’s strategy to inject “queerness” into programming.
The videos were released Tuesday by Manhattan Institute senior fellow and activist Christopher Rufo, who said the clips were from a Disney company meeting about the Florida Parental Rights in Education bill.
SCOOP: I’ve obtained video from inside Disney’s all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and is regularly “adding queerness” to children’s programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022
People in the videos, who Rufo identified as Disney corporate president Karey Burke, executive producer Latoya Raveneau and production coordinator Allen March, reportedly discussed their efforts to promote gay and transgender content, according to the videos.
The woman Rufo identified as Raveneau reportedly said Disney’s leadership was very welcoming of her “not-at-all-secret gay agenda,” according to one of the videos.
Statement from The Walt Disney Company on signing of Florida legislation: pic.twitter.com/UVI7Ko3aKS
— Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 28, 2022
Disney has previously spoken out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, which bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that,” The Walt Disney Company said in a Monday statement opposing the bill.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
