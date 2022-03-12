Doctor in trouble for saving babies vindicated

A physician who was in trouble for saving babies in the United Kingdom has been vindicated by a ruling from the General Medical Council.

Officials with Christian Concern explained the officials lifted restrictions that had been imposed on a National Health Service consultant.

He was banned from providing emergency support to women in crisis pregnancies, ahead of a High Court legal challenge.

Now caseworkers for the GMC have dismissed every allegation against Dr. Dermot Kearney and concluded that there is no case to answer.

"They found that the women he had supported had received high-level support and, following expert evidence, that abortion reversal treatment is safe," the report said.

Kearney was supported by the Christian Legal Centre in his fight over his treatment, which focuses on reversing the chemical abortion process that kills unborn children.

Kearney, an experienced consultant who also provides medical emergency care, had been blocked from providing Abortion Pill Reversal treatment for up to 18 months in May 2021 by an Interim Orders Tribunal, following a referral from the General Medical Council.

APR involves administering the natural hormone progesterone to a pregnant woman who wishes to reverse the effects of the first abortion pill, mifepristone, the report explained. "The ban had followed a spurious complaint involving what the GMC now describe as 'hearsay' evidence from MSI Reproductive Choices director, Dr Jonathan Lord."

The report said Lord also has been accused by a woman in a crisis pregnancy of pressuring her to give unwarranted evidence against Kearney.

A hearing challenging the ban was due in the High Court this week, with lawyers preparing to submit that the interim order against Kearney should never have been made and should be discharged.

But the GMC said, "The case examiners have considered the information provided by MSI Reproductive Choices, openDemocracy, Safe Abortion Action Fund UK and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and decided to conclude this case with no further action."

The report said abortionists claimed APR was dangerous – but they had no evidence.

Ten women supported Kearney before the GMC, which found: "We have been able to read those statements and we have recognized the consistent opinion provided in the statements that Dr. Kearney left the women he had treated well informed about the treatment, was not judgmental, did not attempt to push his own views on them, and was overall considered to have been highly supportive."

So far, 32 women who received APR treatment from Kearney and Consultant Obstetrician Dr. Eileen Reilly have given birth to healthy babies.

Kearney said, "I am relieved and delighted to have been exonerated. I have been the victim of a coordinated campaign by senior figures in the abortion industry who have been determined to prevent women in urgent need from accessing abortion reversal treatment.

"At all times my concern and priority has been the women who have been referred to me for urgent medical support. I am humbled by the support they have shown me in return."

Andrea Williams, chief of the Christian Legal Centre, said: "We are delighted that justice has been served for this brilliant and compassionate doctor. We are, however, deeply concerned that a case was brought against him in the first place and how it was engineered by Jonathan Lord, a director at MSI Reproductive Choices.

"The government’s Pills by Post telemedicine service has led to a spike in women undertaking DIY abortion home alone without proper medical supervision. These are women in a crisis situation and many instantly regret taking the first pill and desperately search for help to save their babies."

