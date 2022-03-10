Dolly Parton sparks rousing applause after opening country music awards show with tribue to Ukraine

(FAITHWIRE) – Country music legend Dolly Parton sparked rousing applause Monday night when she opened the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with a heartfelt tribute to Ukraine.

Parton, who cracked jokes at the start of the show, suddenly took a serious turn. The iconic performer said she wanted to pause for a moment to reflect on the chaos in Ukraine. “I do want us, before we get started with all our fun, to take a serious moment,” she said.

Parton, who famously avoids getting political, made it clear she wasn’t looking to wade into any partisan divides. Instead, she said she simply wanted to send her hope and love to those suffering amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read the full story ›