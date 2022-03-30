Once again, I don’t know who to turn to but God – and you!

For nearly 25 years, WND, or WorldNetDaily, has championed the cause of "a free press for a free people," performing the vital job of fearlessly reporting the truth – something "mainstream media" organizations pretend to do, but, as is now painfully obvious to virtually everyone, do not.

It's always been a challenge. Despite what many may think, this is a very, very tough business.

There are no millionaires or billionaires supporting WND behind the scenes, as is the case with so many media organizations. We at WND have always earned our own way. The good side of that arrangement is, we've never been beholden to anyone other than the Good Lord.

However, these are exceedingly rough times in the news business. There is massive CENSORSHIP out here in the world of cyberspace. There's suppression. There's a war against traditional Judeo-Christian values. There are even CANCELLATIONS going on, in case you haven't heard.

BIG TECH IS A TYRANT!

For quite a while, I have talked of Google being an existential threat to the nation's oldest independent online news-gathering company – which is WND. (Our 25th anniversary of seven-day-a-week news coverage arrives in just a few weeks, on May 4.)

But today I have to declare that Big Tech is not just a bully and a tyrant, it is something even more serious: It poses an existential threat to America, to all of our precious freedoms – one of which is freedom of the press.

America invented freedom of the press, in case you didn't know.

Now, the shock troops of Google and the rest of Big Tech are destroying it, brick by brick, with their "official news." If your news presentation does not support Joe Biden and the DEEP STATE, you don't make it into Big Tech's news feeds, which is where so many tens of millions of people get their news.

Thus, for example, no dissent is tolerated with regard to the "pandemic." No dissent is tolerated regarding the 2020 presidential election. No dissent is tolerated regarding LGBTQ issues. No dissent is tolerated. Period.

Thus, WND has been officially and permanently DEMONETIZED by Google – with the emphasis on DEMON.

It's pay-to-play out here: If you don't behave and toe the line on today's literally insane left-wing "woke" agenda, you're starved to death.

It was not always like this in America, where the First Amendment was first conceived and instituted by our founders. (Don't look now, but the same dark forces are after the churches and pastors, too.)

I'm asking you to help us in this time of need. It's not easy to make a plea like this to you, our faithful readers, and I do so in all humility.

I'll lay it out for you straight. Because of the costs involved in defending WND against a multitude or attacks and lawsuits and Big Tech cancellations, we need to raise a minimum of $100,000 over and above our normal expenses in the next three months – by June 30. We'll keep you posted on our progress. We had to take out a loan this week just to pay our bills.

The deck is stacked against the independent press, and not just due to attacks and boycotts by the cultural elite and malicious lawsuits intended to silence us. The same forces that have been mobilized against Donald Trump have been directed also at WND, since our pro-American, pro-Constitution, pro-life and pro-biblical worldview is now considered so offensive as to merit being shut down.

I'm asking for the help of those who recognize the unique role WND plays in reaching the God-fearing American audience that, like us, supports limited government, national sovereignty and the traditional Judeo-Christian values that made America truly great.

Please, help us to weather this storm by giving as much as you can to support us in this critical hour.

Thank you very much – and God Bless America!

