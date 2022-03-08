Dow drops 180 after volatile session as traders try to assess impact of Ukraine war

(CNBC) -- Stocks declined on Tuesday following the S&P 500′s worst day since October 2020, as investors continue to assess geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine and high commodity prices.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 184.74 points to 32,632.64, after being up 585 points earlier in the session. The Dow fell deeper into correction territory. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 4,170.70, also dropping further into a technical correction. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.3% to 12,795.55, falling deeper into bear market territory.
The small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 bucked the market trend and rose 0.6% on Tuesday.
