Dow falls more than 400 points as oil rises to nearly $115

(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks eased Wednesday as oil prices rose, renewing inflation fears.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 448.96 points, or 1.3%, to 34,358.50. The S&P 500 declined 1.2% to 4,456.24. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.3% to 13,922.60.

Traders digested the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for more pressure on Russia from other countries as the conflict appears to be entering a stalemate.

