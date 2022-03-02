A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow rebounds nearly 600 points despite surge in oil prices, Treasury yields

'It's a tug-of-war between ongoing uncertainty but still solid domestic fundamentals'

Published March 2, 2022
(CNBC) -- Stocks rebounded sharply on on Wednesday despite a continued surge in oil prices surged amid the intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 648 points, or nearly 2%. The S&P 500 added 2.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.9%. The gains effectively reversed losses from Tuesday’s session.

It was a broad rally, with nearly all 30 stocks in the Dow moving higher. Shares of Caterpillar rose more than 5%, while Intel rose 4.4% and Goldman Sachs climbed 2.8%.

