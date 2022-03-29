A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow rises more than 300, Nasdaq jumps 1.8% as Wall Street builds on winning streak

'The real question is going to be how long do the economic impacts last'

Published March 29, 2022 at 4:07pm
Published March 29, 2022 at 4:07pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday, extending Wall Street’s winning streak as traders monitored ceasefire negotiations in Europe and key levels in the bond market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 339 points, or nearly 1%. The S&P 500 gained 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.8%. The Dow and S&P 500 have advanced in four straight trading sessions.

Auto stocks were some of the biggest gainers, with Ford and GM each rising about 5%. Travel stocks outperformed as well, with Caesar’s Entertainment and American Airlines each gaining more than 5%. In tech, Netflix climbed more than 3% and Snap jumped nearly 5%.

Read the full story ›

