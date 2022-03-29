Dow rises more than 300, Nasdaq jumps 1.8% as Wall Street builds on winning streak

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday, extending Wall Street’s winning streak as traders monitored ceasefire negotiations in Europe and key levels in the bond market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 339 points, or nearly 1%. The S&P 500 gained 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.8%. The Dow and S&P 500 have advanced in four straight trading sessions.

Auto stocks were some of the biggest gainers, with Ford and GM each rising about 5%. Travel stocks outperformed as well, with Caesar’s Entertainment and American Airlines each gaining more than 5%. In tech, Netflix climbed more than 3% and Snap jumped nearly 5%.

