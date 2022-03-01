Dozens fall through floor at massive, 150-person teen party

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Dozens of people fell through the floor during a 150-person teen house party in Colorado Saturday evening, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

Firemen responded to a 911 call in Arapahoe County, Colorado, near Denver, and they found about 100 juveniles in the street outside a house where the first floor had partially collapsed into the basement, SMFR reported.

Teens can be seen dancing and jumping in the packed home in videos shared by partiers before the floor collapsed and several dozen fell through. Witnesses reported that five people were trapped in the basement, although first responders quickly said this was untrue.

One person suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, while two others were hospitalized for minor injuries, and a free-flowing natural gas line had to be shut off to prevent a possible explosion, according to SMFR.

Too many people — about 100-150 — occupying the space cause the floor to buckle, a Building Department official told SMFR.

“It’s amazing that no one was seriously hurt or killed,” Scott Richardson, special operations chief for SMFR, told the New York Post. “It’s not the static weight of us just standing on [the floor], but if people are jumping up and down, and that creates what we call a ‘shock load’ to the floor, and then you can’t really predict what’s going to happen.”

