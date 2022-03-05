Dr. Robert Malone to CDC chief: 'Time to show us the data'

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky's admissions regarding her agency's COVID-19 response are welcome – affirming the concerns of many censored and maligned health scientists over the past two years – but they are not enough, said Dr. Robert Malone in a video interview Friday with WND.

"I'm to the point now where I have no faith in these kinds of words. I want to be shown the information," said Malone, the key inventor of the mRNA technology platform that later was used in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

"I think it's now time to show us the data. That is the only thing that matters now."

As WND reported Friday, Walensky admitted in remarks Thursday night at the Washington University Medical School in St. Louis that the CDC exercised "too little caution and too much optimism" about the effectiveness of the vaccines; had a sophisticated COVID data system (while, as the New York Times reported, the agency withheld data from the public); gave the public the impression science is "foolproof"; and didn't balance the risk of COVID-19 with the unintended consequences of mitigation efforts, such as opioid deaths and "mental health challenges."

TRENDING: The global Deep State's Ukraine debacle

See the WND interview with Dr. Robert Malone:

Malone – who has been banned from Twitter and LinkedIn for making and referencing factual statements and science-based observations about the pandemic – said it was "very kind" of Walensky to admit she was too optimistic about the vaccines, but "it would have been more useful if she had done it in real time."

Regarding "the data," Malone said "we're past the point of assuming good intent on the part of the CDC."

Will the CDC ever show its data? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 22% (2 Votes) 78% (7 Votes)

"I think they have spent that currency, and we now just need to see the data and stop playing word games," he said.

In December, President Biden clearly had Malone and other medical scientists in mind when he angrily charged that the "vaccine hesitancy" of an estimated 40 million Americans had been "fueled by dangerous misinformation".

'The depth and consequences of their actions'

Walensky's admission that she and her agency mischaracterized "science" is significant, Malone said, but she "still is not going all the way to acknowledging that the government is not the sole arbiter of truth and that she is not the bastion of truth."

"We're not hearing any language to the effect that we (the CDC) should have more actively engaged in the broader community, that we should have been more modest, that we should have sought the counsel of docs who were actively practicing and treating COVID patients," he said.

"We're not seeing anything that indicates remorse, humility or a recognition that there needs to be a major change in the CDC and Department of Health and Human Services."

Malone said Walensky also is "taking no ownership of the rather overt advocacy on behalf of the pharmaceutical and vaccine industry."

"These comments strike me as a little coy," he said. "I don't see evidence of a bureaucrat who has come to terms with the depth and consequences of their actions over the last two years."

Malone said the "reputation of the CDC has been destroyed under her watch."

Walensky, he said, basically has "overseen the weaponization of the CDC to serve a political agenda during the course of this outbreak."

"This is not something that can be excused. There must be accountability."

Biden 'still dug in'

Malone is taking a cautious view of the lifting of mandates by Democratic governors, noting that in Europe skeptics of the European Union's easing of COVID restrictions are warning it may be a temporary reprieve. The Eurosceptics argue there is legislation underway to make vaccine requirements permanent.

He said that he and many of his colleagues are "very, very wary of the government and government messaging and believe that we can trust nothing until it's been verified."

President Biden, he noted, is still "dug in on insisting that we have a current medical emergency and that that justifies the invocation of the emergency powers," which was renewed a week ago.

"It's nice to hear the pretty words from Dr. Walensky," he said. "But I am tired of pretty words. I want to see actions."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!