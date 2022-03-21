'Election interference': Bill Barr says Joe Biden lied about laptop

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said in an interview Monday that Joe Biden lied when he told Americans during a presidential campaign debate in October 2020 that the laptop with damning evidence of his complicity in an international family influence-peddling scheme was part of a "Russian disinformation" operation.

Barr recalled in an interview with Fox News why he chose not to comment publicly during the election on the Hunter Biden laptop, explaining he was "resisting the idea of injecting a criminal investigation of one of the candidates' children into the race when there hasn't been any definitive judgment over at at the Department of Justice."

However, he said he was "very disturbed during the debate when candidate Biden lied to the American people about the laptop."

Biden, Barr continued, "was squarely confronted with the laptop, and he suggested that it was Russian disinformation, and pointed to the letter written by some intelligence people – it was baseless."

TRENDING: 13-year-old boy was driving the truck that crossed center line and killed entire van full of student athletes

The interview came after the New York Times last Wednesday reported it had confirmed that the contents of the laptop are authentic.

Biden knew the Russian disinformation claim was a lie, Barr said.

"I was shocked by that," the former AG said.

He noted that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and the FBI both said it was not disinformation.

In the wake of all that has happened, are you a fan of Bill Barr? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 25% (2 Votes) 75% (6 Votes)

But the media, which had been consumed with "election interference" during the Trump administration, ignored it, Barr noted.

"So, when you talk about interference in an election, I can't think of anything more than that kind of [interference]," he said.

John Roberts, co-host of Fox News' "America Reports," asked Barr if President Biden bears any "legal liability."

"I wouldn't want to venture an opinion on that," he replied.

Co-host Sandra Smith rephrased the question, asking if "the White House has a problem here."

"From a political standpoint, now that this is in people's consciousness – it has been suppressed up until now – obviously they have a hot potato, and just to see how they handle it will be interesting," Barr said.

On Sunday, author and investigative reporter Peter Schweizer said he sees signs a grand jury that has been investigating Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings since 2018 is about to indict the president's son.

See Bill Barr's comments Monday on Fox News:

🚨BILL BARR: “Joe Biden knew the laptop was real. I was disturbed that Joe Biden would stand up and lie to the American people when confronted about it in the debates. The Intelligence letter was a baseless. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. This is INTERFERENCE in the election” pic.twitter.com/doOFbOaJtd — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 21, 2022

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, who broke the laptop story in mid-October 2020, said Monday in a Fox News interview that the dismissal of the story as Russian disinformation and the censorship by media amounted to "election interference."

"They're ignoring and censoring the story meant that Biden voters just were in the dark, and New York Times readers as well," she said.

The Post reported, only weeks before the November 2020 election, that messages on Hunter Biden's laptop indicated Joe Biden not only knew about his son's lucrative deals but also profited from them.

Journalist who broke Hunter Biden dirty laptop story gets last laugh on LIVE TV pic.twitter.com/KNaXBz66xB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 21, 2022

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!