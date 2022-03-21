Elections Board authorizes subpoena for evidence in 2020 investigation

Among the various scandals that have been uncovered from the 2020 presidential election was the issue of ballot harvesting in Georgia, where state law forbids it.
WND previously has reported Georgia is one of the swing states where, during the 2020 race, the vote went suspiciously narrowly for Joe Biden.
Advertisement - story continues below
An investigation into what happened in Georgia was confirmed earlier, and it is among several states where suspicious events have been identified.
There were, in fact, a long list of questions that arose over the 2020 results, which Biden won after narrowly capturing a list of swing states.
TRENDING: 13-year-old boy was driving the truck that crossed center line and killed entire van full of student athletes
What is known is that a number of issues remain under investigation, and a coming documentary reveals hundreds of "mules" were hired to dump piles of mail-in ballots in drop boxes during election night's overnight hours.
Also, independent analyses have concluded either of two ways likely "bought" the election for Biden. One was the $420 million Mark Zuckerberg gave to mostly leftist election officials with instructions to recruit voters from Democrat districts, and the other was the collusion by legacy and social-media companies that decided to suppress accurate, and damaging, reports about the Biden family international business scandals just before the election.
Advertisement - story continues below
Further, multiple state and local officials simply ignored their own state laws regarding the handling of mail-in ballots, actions that have since been ruled illegal by courts in those states.
Meanwhile, Just the News has compiled a list of 20 situations that suggest fraud or irregularities in the 2020 election.
They include that Iranian nationals hacked into a state computer election system and stole 100,000 voter registrations and used them to try to intimidate Republicans, a former state Supreme Court justice concluded there was bribery in Wisconsin's election count, there was illegal ballot harvesting in several states, vote signature requirements may have been violated involving 200,000 ballots in Arizona, the widely used ballot drop boxes were, in fact, illegal, foreign voters were found on voter rolls in Texas and Georgia, a number of mail-in ballot strategies were unconstitutional, voter roll laws were not followed and more.
Now Just the News reveals the Georgia Elections Board has approved a subpoena to "secure evidence and testimony" in the investigation into whether liberal activists "illegally gathered thousands of absentee ballots."
Raffensperger earlier has said the investigation would follow the money, and prosecutions would result if the evidence supported them.
Advertisement - story continues below
Now, the report said, "The subpoena power will allow Raffensperger's team to secure evidence about a whistleblower who alleged to an election integrity group that he participated in a large operation to gather ballots in which activists were paid $10 for each ballot they delivered."
The vote on the subpoena had been delayed by the lack of a chairman for the board, but the report said Matthew Mashburn was appointed at a meeting last week, and the vote then was taken on the subpoena.
Now, the report explained, Raffensperger's office can get evidence from the election integrity group True the Vote, which revealed in November it had videotapes, a whistleblower's confession, and cell phone location records showing "what appeared to be a widespread ballot harvesting operation in the November 2020 general election and January 2021 election runoff."
The group said its video showed ballot traffickers dumping stacks of ballots into unmonitored drop boxes during overnight hours, and the cell phone records it got revealed as many as 240 activities involved, the report said.
Advertisement - story continues below
Raffensperger earlier explained the investigation needs to discover the identity of the whistleblower, whether he was paid, who paid him, and more.
Already, following the 2020 activities, Arizona has prosecuted people for illegally collecting ballots, and the same dispute has been reported in Wisconsin.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]