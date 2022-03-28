Elon Musk hints he may launch 'new platform' to take on Twitter

(DAILYWIRE) -- Entrepreneur Elon Musk hinted on Saturday that he may launch a new social media platform to take on Twitter after suggesting that Twitter “fundamentally undermines democracy” because it does not protect freedom of speech.
Musk conducted an informal poll on Twitter on Friday, which stated: “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?”
More than 2 million people responded to the poll with 70.4% saying that Twitter did not adhere to the principle.
