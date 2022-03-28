With all eyes on war and SCOTUS, California guv pulls another fast one

We all know news networks have been consumed with Ukraine. This past week, they also blasted broadcasts of liberal nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's hope for confirmation to the highest court in the land, the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS). Also in the news, the longest-serving justice now on the court, Clarence Thomas, was hospitalized with the flu for about a week. Thanks to God and his medical team that he was released and doing better.

What simultaneously flew under the news radar was West Coast covert politics. While eyes have been fixated abroad and on SCOTUS, California's governor and other progressive politicians were making more underhanded moves, not only against Alamo-fighting conservatives in the Golden State but all its taxpaying residents.

First, fearful that the Supreme Court's conservative majority might limit abortion rights in the future, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law last Tuesday to make abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans. This is just the first of more than a dozen abortion-related bills the state's Democratic leaders plan to pass this year!

ABC News explained, "California already requires health insurance companies to cover abortions [via Obamacare]. But insurers often charge things like co-pays and deductibles that can add an average of $543 to the cost of a medication abortion and $887 to the cost of a procedural abortion, according to an analysis by the California Health Benefits Review Program.

"The law Newsom signed on Tuesday eliminates those fees. While the law will make abortions cheaper, it will also slightly increase monthly premiums for patients and their employers." Did you catch that last sentence? Newsom advances his progressive agenda while indirectly socking it again to Californians' pocketbooks and their businesses by having them pay for the abortions by increased premiums!

Liberal California politicians are not alone in making it easier to terminate human life in the womb. Washington and Oregon are also joining the "left-coast" pro-abortion stronghold.

ABC News reported, "Last week, Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a law aimed at banning legal action against people who aid or receive an abortion, a measure responding to the Texas law that lets people sue abortion providers or those who assist them.

"Oregon lawmakers included $15 million in their state budget to help pay for people to travel to the state to get abortions.

"California has a similar bill, one of 14 proposals aimed at expanding and protecting access to abortion in the nation's most populous state. The bills were inspired by a report from the Future of Abortion Council, a group Newsom convened last year to advise him about how to respond if Roe v. Wade is overturned."

Newsom is working triple-time, using even more government handouts, to increase his control and its citizens' dependency on Sacramento and the country's largest welfare state. And he's using double-talk and slick marketing to win them over. Let me share just one more example.

First, last July, Newsom and his Democrat cronies increased gasoline (excise) taxes more than any state in the union to a record 51 cents a gallon, which recently pushed gas prices over $6 and $7 a gallon – the highest in the country. To add insult to injury, Newsom is going to raise gas taxes on its citizens again this coming July to 53 cents a gallon! Can you believe it?

And now, over this past weekend, Newsom promised an upcoming $400 "rebate" to Californian drivers to "help" with their colossal gas prices. And they are buying his pitch? I call it, robbing Peter (Californians) to pay Paul (Californians)!

California Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher put it perfectly: "Something's wrong. We're not doing the things that we need to do to ensure that people's costs are lowered," as the Los Angeles Times reported.

It's no surprise why Californians citizens and businesses have been fleeing the state for years, and experts say their exodus is only going to increase. At the same time, fewer and fewer are moving to the Golden State.

Forbes reported, in 2020, "California's population decreased for the first time in recorded history, and it lost a congressional seat. The state is starting to develop a two-tiered society, with higher-income, educated tech workers clustering in the major coastal cities while lower-income, less-educated workers are relegated to the interior of the state or forced out altogether. Now, a new study finds that business headquarters are also leaving the state at a record pace."

As the New York Post put it, "It's official: California dreamin' has become a nightmare."

Tragically, Newsom's "Golden State government" is stealing all its citizens' gold. At the same time, it is increasing their taxes and insurance premiums for the ongoing slaughter of innocent babies in the womb. Is this America or Communist China? What's wrong with this picture?

For the 20-plus years of our marriage, my wife, Gena, and I have been avid fighters and proponents of saving human life in the womb. We are unapologetic about that fight for one main reason: because babies in utero are alive and human. If you don't believe that, I implore you to read my recent columns, "Scientific evidence for human life in the womb" and "Restoring value for all human life, from conception to the grave."

If we don't fight for human embryos and fetuses and their inherent value, as declared in the Bible and Declaration of Independence, we will continue to devalue them with reckless abandon.

As my friend and prolific author, Randy Alcorn, wrote in his free online book, "Why Pro-Life? Caring for the Unborn and their Mothers": "Abortion has set us on a dangerous course. We may come to our senses and back away from the slippery slope. Or we may follow it to its inescapable conclusion – a society in which the powerful, for their own self-interest, determine which human beings will live and which will die."

Babies in the womb can't fight for themselves, so we must, and actually, so should government officials. According to America's founders, it's the primary calling and purpose of government.

As Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1809, "The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only legitimate object of good government."

Someone, please give Jefferson's quote to Gov. Newsom. Better yet, email him this whole column, and then share it with every Californian you know. They need to understand the underhanded shenanigans and evil being conducted by their own autocrat and his minions.

(For those who are thinking of having an abortion or if you want to help someone who is thinking about it, please read the free e-copy of Randy Alcorn's fantastic book, "Why Pro-Life? Caring for the Unborn and their Mothers." You will also find help in Dr. James Dobson's online article, "How to Help a Friend Who Wants an Abortion." Further personal help and counseling can also be found HERE.)

