Facebook funding COVID vaccine campaign with WHO, CDC, Merck

Known for censoring information about vaccines and COVID-19 that conflict with the establishment narrative, Facebook has been leading an alliance with the World Health Organization, the CDC Foundation and others that funds promotion of vaccines.
The Alliance for Advancing Health Online, or AAHO, has funded research into "how best to use behavioral science, social media and digital platforms to build confidence in and access to vaccines," the Epoch Times reported.
White House staffers received an email last June announcing Facebook's formation of an alliance to "boost vaccination confidence through social media."
It highlighted a "vaccine confidence fund" described as a $40 million multi-year initiative.
The Epoch Times spoke with several medical scientists and physicians whose evidence-based views have been censored by Facebook and other social-media platforms.
Pierre Kory, president of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, who is known for his advocacy for ivermectin as a COVID treatment, argued there is no "scientifically-supported public health objective for getting people vaccinated."
Dr. Jay Battacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford, told the Epoch Times it's "difficult for me to understand this as anything other than a government propaganda campaign."
Dr. Robert Malone, who was banned by Twitter after raising safety concerns about the COVID vaccines, said that if Facebook is going to "play doctor," it must "fulfill the professional and ethical obligations of the profession," which include disclosing the vaccines risks.
Facebook teamed up with Dr. Anthony Fauci to censor the lab-leak theory, including a report by WND. It's now known that Fauci was told early in 2020 by a trusted scientist that the novel coronavirus likely came from a lab and was genetically modified.
