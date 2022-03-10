Facebook funding COVID vaccine campaign with WHO, CDC, Merck

Known for censoring information about vaccines and COVID-19 that conflict with the establishment narrative, Facebook has been leading an alliance with the World Health Organization, the CDC Foundation and others that funds promotion of vaccines.

The Alliance for Advancing Health Online, or AAHO, has funded research into "how best to use behavioral science, social media and digital platforms to build confidence in and access to vaccines," the Epoch Times reported.

White House staffers received an email last June announcing Facebook's formation of an alliance to "boost vaccination confidence through social media."

It highlighted a "vaccine confidence fund" described as a $40 million multi-year initiative.

TRENDING: Teacher 'dazed' and 'unresponsive' after 5-year-old pummels her

The Epoch Times spoke with several medical scientists and physicians whose evidence-based views have been censored by Facebook and other social-media platforms.

Pierre Kory, president of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, who is known for his advocacy for ivermectin as a COVID treatment, argued there is no "scientifically-supported public health objective for getting people vaccinated."

Dr. Jay Battacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford, told the Epoch Times it's "difficult for me to understand this as anything other than a government propaganda campaign."

Are the people who run Facebook evil? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Dr. Robert Malone, who was banned by Twitter after raising safety concerns about the COVID vaccines, said that if Facebook is going to "play doctor," it must "fulfill the professional and ethical obligations of the profession," which include disclosing the vaccines risks.

Facebook teamed up with Dr. Anthony Fauci to censor the lab-leak theory, including a report by WND. It's now known that Fauci was told early in 2020 by a trusted scientist that the novel coronavirus likely came from a lab and was genetically modified.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!