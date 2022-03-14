Fauci not sure how many COVID shots will be needed

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview published Monday it's likely that people who have been vaccinated will need more booster shots, but he isn't sure how many.

The interview follows the confirmation by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Monday that a fourth shot will be "necessary."

Fauci told CNBC that two years after the pandemic was declared, he couldn't predict what was ahead for the COVID vaccines.

"The answer is: We don't know. I mean, that's it,” Fauci said.

Because of durability, he said, "it is likely that we're not done with this when it comes to vaccines."

He insisted that any move toward "normal," to keep the virus under control, could require regular COVID shots, similar to the annual flu shot.

On Monday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who repeatedly has confronted Fauci in Senate hearings over his handling of the pandemic, announced his introduction of an amendment to eliminate the position of director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and break down the NIAID into three separate national research institutes.

Bourla told the CBS News show "Face the Nation" a fourth dose is needed "right now."

"The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths ... it's not that good against infections but doesn't last very long."

On Friday, despite the mildness of the dominant omicron variant and the evidence that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine hasn't stopped infection or transmission of SARS-CoV-2 while posing serious health risks, Bourla said his company will ask the FDA to grant emergency use authorization for a second booster, a fourth shot.

"Clearly there is a need in an environment of omicron to boost the immune response," Albert Bourla said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Bourla claimed the data indicate the protection against severe disease after three doses is "very good." But the protection wanes after only three or four months, he acknowledged.

See Bourla's remarks to CNBC:

Pfizer wants a fourth shot approved because the last three were so effective… "After 3, 4 months it starts waning…The risk when you having waning immune responses is higher for people if they are older but the immune response is waning for all,"pic.twitter.com/D8BnlfQKhv — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) March 11, 2022

In January, Bourla acknowledged that two doses of his vaccine "offer very limited protection, if any" against omicron. And he said the mRNA vaccines "don't have the safety profile that we hoped we can achieve with this technology."

Indeed, the FDA has released 55,000 pages of Pfizer clinical trial data – after attempting to keep it hidden for 75 years – that is now being examined by scientists and others who already have pointed to signals, such as the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, indicating unprecedented vaccine injuries and deaths. Among the Pfizer documents are nine pages listing 1,291 different side effects.

Meanwhile, the European Union's top health agency has warned that getting boosted every four months could harm the immune system's ability to fight off the disease. Further, a landmark Israeli study found that a fourth Pfizer booster shot was only partially effective in protecting against the omicron variant. A German government report found more than 95% of reported cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the country were in vaccinated individuals.

A second booster already is available for Americans 12 years of age and older. Last fall, the FDA approved the Pfizer shot for children 5 to 11 despite concerns by the agency's expert panel about the lack of safety data.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently acknowledged that she and her agency were wrong when they told the public the vaccines were 95% effective in stopping infection and transmission. And New York state health officials released a study earlier this month showing the Pfizer vaccine is only 12% effective for children ages 5 to 11 amid the omicron wave.

Data from many countries indicate people who are fully vaccinated have a higher risk of hospitalization and death than the vaccinated. Data from the CDC itself shows a massive increase in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among the fully vaccinated.

CDC officials have acknowledged hiding from the public most of the agency's COVID data for fear it would be misinterpreted by critics. Meanwhile, Walensky still refuses to fulfill her promise to a Senate committee to provide data on vaccine-related deaths.

The VAERS data – with more than 24,000 deaths and 1 million adverse events linked to the vaccines – is consistent with, among other things, the alarming trend observed in the insurance industry, the spike in sudden deaths and heart attacks in healthy athletes, the testimonies of vaccine-injured people and the more than 1,000 peer-reviewed studies presenting evidence of vaccine-related adverse events.

