Fed warns of housing bubble as average cost of new homes hits record high

(DAILY WIRE) – New data from the Census Department released last week reveal that the average cost of a new home hit a record high in February at $511,000. Now, the Federal Reserve is warning about a housing bubble.
The Daily Wire’s Cabot Phillips joined Thursday’s episode of “Morning Wire” to explain more about the skyrocketing housing market.
Advertisement - story continues below
Housing prices have spiked 25% over the past year, and since 2012, the cost of a new house has doubled, Phillips explained. “Cities with the biggest spikes were Phoenix, Miami, and Tampa, but overall, it was houses in southeastern states that saw the largest spike in 2021,” said Phillips to “Morning Wire” hosts Georgia Howe and John Bickley. “But again, it’s really everywhere across the country.”
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]