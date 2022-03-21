A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.THE SOCIAL DISEASE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Feeling like s***': Facebook employees look to ditch jobs amid stock crash

'Ask yourself if this train of thought is good for the company. Just kidding ... it super sucks'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 21, 2022 at 12:53pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/geralt-9301/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=388078">Gerd Altmann</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=388078">Pixabay</a>)

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) -- Shares of Facebook and Instagram parent Meta have plummeted more than 40% over the past six months — and some employees saddled with underwater stock options are eyeing the exits.

“Joined Meta near [all-time stock high], now feeling like s—t,” one Meta employee said this week in a popular thread on Blind, a corporate message board with verified members. “What should I do?”

“Leave this crap place,” another “Metamate” responded.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Feeling like s***': Facebook employees look to ditch jobs amid stock crash
Biden backtracks on media reports signaling oil, gas leasing resumption
Republicans registering new voters at gas stations as prices surge
Hospital puts male in female ward, then denies rape happened
Supreme Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with infection
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×