'Feeling like s***': Facebook employees look to ditch jobs amid stock crash

(NEW YORK POST) -- Shares of Facebook and Instagram parent Meta have plummeted more than 40% over the past six months — and some employees saddled with underwater stock options are eyeing the exits.
“Joined Meta near [all-time stock high], now feeling like s—t,” one Meta employee said this week in a popular thread on Blind, a corporate message board with verified members. “What should I do?”
“Leave this crap place,” another “Metamate” responded.
