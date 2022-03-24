Fleeing Ukrainian trans woman turned back at border: 'You're a guy – go to war'

(BREITBART) – Another transgender woman – born as a biological male – has been turned back by Ukrainian officials at the Polish border and told to fight for the country.
Transgender individuals have been legally recognised in Ukraine since 2017; however, despite being allowed to change their legal gender, the Ukrainian border force has reportedly been carrying out their own physical gender inspections in order to determine if people will be permitted to flee the country or be banned from leaving the country under the martial law restrictions which require all Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60 to stay and fight Russia.
Judis – an individual who was turned away by border guards last week – described to left-wing British newspaper The Guardian being inspected by two male guards at the Polish border in a private room.
