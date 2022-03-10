Florida passes 'Parental Rights' bill after fake newsers label it the 'Don't Say Gay' bill

(CBN NEWS) -- A bill regulating sex education in public elementary schools has passed the Florida legislature despite vocal objection by LBGTQ+ advocates and their allies in the news media.

The Parental Rights in Education bill says schools can't teach curriculum on sexual orientation and gender identity to very young children from kindergarten to third grade.

The proposal, which biased media outlets and other opponents have labeled the "Don't Say Gay" bill, now moves to the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law. DeSantis supports the bill which would go into effect July 1.

