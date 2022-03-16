Florida swim team practice interrupted by alligator in pool

(UPI) – A Florida school's swim team practice was delayed when the students discovered the pool was already occupied – by an alligator.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to Montverde Academy on a report of an alligator crashing the swim team practice and refusing to vacate the pool voluntarily.

The deputies used a safety hook to pull the 3-foot gator closer to the edge of the pool, where it was grabbed by another deputy.

