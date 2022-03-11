Former Miss America 'gives glory to God' on American Idol

(FAITHWIRE) – A former Miss American beauty queen says she is “giving all the glory to God” after advancing to the next round of American Idol.

2016 Miss America, Betty Maxwell, received a unanimous yes from the judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan for her a capella rendition of “Jesus Take the Wheel.”

“I cannot believe I had #AMomentLikeThis I got the golden ticket and I’m heading to Hollywood,” she wrote on Instagram after the show’s airing on Monday.

Read the full story ›