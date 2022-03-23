'Fully vaccinated' Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID

(FOX NEWS) -- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she tested positive for the coronavirus, writing on social media that she is "feeling fine" and has "some mild cold symptoms."

"Well, I've tested positive for COVID," Clinton, 74, wrote in a tweet. "I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine."

Clinton, who is fully vaccinated, said she is "more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness" and asked her followers to "get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"

