'The game could soon be up': Analysis projects Russians may 'buckle' in days

An interview with a number of defense experts published by the Sun has revealed the opinion that Vladimir Putin has only days to win the war in Ukraine "before his forces buckle."

The analysis explains Putin, the Russian president, had expected a quick victory over his neighbor when he ordered the invasion of Ukraine to launch late last month.

Since then his soldiers have moved into Ukraine, and there have been multiple attacks on schools and hospitals and more, with women and children being targeted.

However, the Ukraine resistance has proven formidable, the analysis found.

TRENDING: Congressman charges Biden is violating key part of U.S. Constitution

It explained that Ukrainian officials have estimated 13,500 Russian troops have been killed, and the invader has lost 81 planes, 95 helicopters, 404 tanks, 1,379 armored vehicles, 640 cars, 60 fuel tanks and 36 anti-aircraft weapons.

"The invasion has seen Russian pilots blasted out of the sky, tanks ambushed and videos of sobbing soldiers after surrendering to the Ukrainians," the Sun reported. "Among the dead are at least 12 top commanders, including three generals, with the latest killed a top spy commander."

Now, the Sun reported, "Both a senior U.K. defense source and the former commander of U.S. forces say the game could soon be up for Russia."

One of those sources said, in the Daily Mail, "Ukraine has Russia on the run."

Will Russian military forces buckle soon in Ukraine? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (5 Votes) 50% (5 Votes)

"It is running out of manpower and running out of energy. As long as we keep pressing they've got 10 to 14 days before reaching their culminating point. That's when the strength of Ukraine's resistance should become greater than Russia's attacking force," a source explained.

The Sun's analysis continued, "Meanwhile, retired U.S. army General Ben Hodges has predicted Russian forces will be unable to continue their assault on Ukraine 10 days from now – if Ukraine can hold out that long."

He cited three failings of the Russian military:

"Russia’s decision to transition to a war of attrition – they’re smashing cities, putting civilians on the road because of fear of being murdered – they need three things to do this," he told MSNBC. "And they don’t have those three things. They don’t have the time, they don’t have the manpower, and I don’t think they have the ammunition."

He called for a higher speed of delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

"If we give the Ukrainians enough, where they can outlast Russia until Russia culminates, then in my assessment, unless something dramatically different happens, it’s about 10 days."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!