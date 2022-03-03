Georgia ballot harvesting investigation will 'follow the money'

Georgia is one of the swing states where, during the 2020 presidential election, the vote went suspiciously narrowly for Joe Biden and since then there have been a multitude of questions about the procedures used in the state.

Specifically, in Georgia there have been allegations of unattended ballot boxes being stuffed with piles of ballots in the overnight hours of election night.

And an investigation already is under way.

Now, a report from Just the News confirms that state Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced the review will "follow the money" and if there's evidence, prosecutions will follow.

TRENDING: Lard help us! Ukrainians grease bullets for Islamic fighters with pork fat

The report explained the next step will be to subpoena a whistleblower who charges he was paid to collect ballots illegally.

Raffensperger told Just the News the only delays are related to administrative issues with the State Election Board, which must issue subpoenas.

He said that process should provide the identity of a John Doe whistleblower who told the election watchdog group True the Vote he was paid to collect third-party ballots during Georgia's November 2020 general election and Jan. 5, 2021 runoff election that gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate.

The issue is that state law bans third parties from collecting absentee ballots, which is called harvesting.

Raffensperger told Just the News, "The only person that should touch your ballot ever is you, the voter, or the election official when they receive your absentee ballot."

True the Vote, and founder Catherine Engelbrecht, late last year had filed a criminal complaint charging her group had evidence that many activists collected and delivered to be counted thousands of absentee ballots.

The group said it has surveillance camera footage confirming the activity.

WND previously reported on the existence of the review, and detailed how the legality of the ballots wasn't being questioned, but explained having them delivered by third parties would, in fact, violate state law.

True the Vote declined comment, deferring to the state investigation.

The 2020 election in Georgia has raised eyebrows for some questionable practices, including a claim that a video showed suitcases of fake ballots pulled out from under a table in the Atlanta vote-counting center. The official explanation was that they were absentee ballots from real voters.

But officials have conceded vote-counting in the state's largest county of Fulton experienced widespread mismanagement and irregularities in 2020.

That process now is being targeted for state receivership.

Just the News reported earlier that True the Vote's complaint explained it had detailed phone records and surveillance video showing as many as 242 people repeatedly made trips to the drop boxes to deliver ballots in what it described as a mass 'ballot trafficking operation.'"

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!