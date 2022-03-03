German health insurance company sounds alarm on vaccination injury underreporting

(REBEL NEWS) – One of Germany’s largest and oldest health insurers, BKK Provita, is sounding the alarm on underreporting of vaccine injury.

They issued a Press Release on February 21st, 2022 signaling a strong warning with their findings around the billing data they received from German doctors. The letter was directed to Professor Dr. Cichutek at the Paul Ehrlick Institute

(PEI). They appear to question PEI’s own reporting that in 2021 there were only 244, 567 cases of vaccine side effects reported.

Using their own data based on the billing codes of Doctors, BKK has reason to believe that this signals significant underreporting and they enclosed an evaluation of their data. BKK included the billing data of just over 10.9 million policyholders for just over half of the year 2021.

