GiveSendGo to refund Freedom Convoy donors

(FOX NEWS) – GiveSendGo, the Christian crowdfunding platform that raised millions for Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa last month after GoFundMe canceled their campaign, announced on Thursday that it was forced to refund donations after a Canadian court order blocked the distribution to organizers and threatened to seize the cash.
The platform said it was refunding donors because the Canadian government was trying to seize the funds.
"The Canadian government has criminalized the receiving of funds from the Canadian trucker campaigns and now are trying to seize the funds to restribute," GiveSendGo said in statement shared on Twitter. "In order to protect our Givers and the intended purpose of their gifts, funds not already transferred to the recipients from the ‘Freedom Trucker Convoy’ campaign will be refunded."
