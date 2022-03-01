Good Samaritan tracks down man who stole car with toddler inside, holds him until police arrive

A couple in Portland, Oregon, experienced a parent's worst nightmare on Friday morning when a man jumped into their running car and took off -- with their 3-year-old inside.
It was around 8:00 a.m. near Northeast 16th Avenue near Shaver Street when the thief saw his opportunity and nabbed the car.
The father of the child immediately got into his car and pursued the thief, pulling off a maneuver and bringing the car to a halt about a mile from where they started.
Advertisement - story continues below
T.P. Brown Jr., a local who spotted the chase, was impressed by the move even before he realized what was going on.
"I hear a Prius screaming down the side of me," Brown told KPTV. "Had the lights flashing, honking the horn, almost as if a cop would do when he’s trying to get through an intersection.
TRENDING: Russian military has mobile crematoriums to 'evaporate' dead soldiers, civilian casualties: Report
"Sitting in my car, I was able to witness the Prius make contact with the other car in almost a pit maneuver. I was kind of taken aback like, 'Oh wow! This is, this is happening.'
"At that point, the gentleman dropped out of the car, jumped into the other car through the passenger side door and began to wrestle or tussle with the driver.”
Advertisement - story continues below
According to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau, the thief got free and ran off, and the father told people nearby what had happened. Thankfully, the 3-year-old was unharmed.
Several bystanders jumped in to chase down the suspect, including Brown -- but Brown had the advantage of a Dodge Charger and a familiarity with the area.
"I saw him crossing the street, coming down towards here," Brown said. "I know this was a dead end ... The only option was either to climb the fence or go through the fence. So I immediately floored it, pinned him against the fence. I asked him, you know, not to move until the police came here and got here.
"At that point, he wanted to continue to climb the fence. I stepped out of my vehicle, grabbed him off the fence and began to detain him until police got here.”
Advertisement - story continues below
Other do-gooders, including an Amazon driver with some rope, helped Brown detain the man until police arrived. The suspect was eventually taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the struggle.
"This afternoon, Justin E. Hill, 40, was released from the hospital and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Kidnapping in the Second Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver (property damage)," an update from the Portland Police Bureau read.
Brown was happy he was able to help and shared that he'd asked for an opportunity to help others -- and God delivered.
Advertisement - story continues below
"My prayer this morning was for God to show up for me and put me in an impactful position to help other people," he told WSVN.
Brown, a father himself, was especially moved by the family's plight and hopes to meet them in the future, if they're up for it.
This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]