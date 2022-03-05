GOP congressman says it's time to abolish Department of Education, OSHA

(JUST THE NEWS) – Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, says the federal government should phase out the U.S. Department of Education and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

In an interview with Just the News, Biggs pointed to the record deficit and $30+ trillion national debt as the reason to shrink the size and scope of the federal government, adding that both the Democrats and the GOP are spending too much.

Arguing "there's no constitutional authority" for the Department of Education "and everything that it was designed to accomplish," he said that "now's the time, you can pull that plug."

