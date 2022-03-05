GOP congressman says it's time to abolish Department of Education, OSHA

(JUST THE NEWS) – Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, says the federal government should phase out the U.S. Department of Education and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
In an interview with Just the News, Biggs pointed to the record deficit and $30+ trillion national debt as the reason to shrink the size and scope of the federal government, adding that both the Democrats and the GOP are spending too much.
Advertisement - story continues below
Arguing "there's no constitutional authority" for the Department of Education "and everything that it was designed to accomplish," he said that "now's the time, you can pull that plug."
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]