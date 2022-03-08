Some historical 'what ifs' – from Trump to the vaccine

To see what's coming next we need to consider not only what has happened, but what should have happened but did not, and why. Sherlock Holmes and that one important clue of the silent Hound of the Baskervilles comes to mind.

Try to re-imagine our history if President Trump had seen through Dr Fauci at the first scent of sulfur. The dear Doc would have been forced to justify his use of the transparently fraudulent "studies" supporting his claims, projecting 3 and a half million U.S. citizen fatalities, tout de suite. He would have been promptly fired, if not imprisoned. Within months the nation would have been on a regimen of harmless prophylactics and essential vitamins with protocols put forth for the immediate treatment of symptomatic patients. And the anti-American cabal would have had to move on to their next planned subversion. But, buying into Fauci's warning, "in a New York minute," as the president professes to have agreed, the radical plan was put forward, and the Great Shutdown began.

What if those advising the president had mentioned the obvious links between Fauci and the WHO and between the WHO and the CCP? Might he have demanded a full report on those links? Would he have been given a full and honest report? What host of medical experts were ready and waiting to vouch for the integrity of the good doctor? How deep is the bench on the Deep State's team?

Who had the president's ear when it came down to setting aside the initial intel as to the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine? Did someone convince him that such an acknowledgment would be the death knell of his vaunted Operation Warp Speed? Indeed, he spoke of it (HCQ), and then he ceased to speak of it. Was it medical advisers or political strategists or both in concert?

We do not wish to accuse Donald Trump of being less than a servant of unparalleled fidelity to his office. Nonetheless, what should have happened didn't happen. Perhaps the largest consequence is the beginnings of an increasingly transparent international governmental singularity. How many countries did the CDC and its directors bring into line with the same politicized narrative and the insane and previously unheard of policies of quarantining the entire public from itself, while denigrating and denying a host of powerful and cheap symptomatic treatments?

What else should have happened but did not? It is a long list, but to pick a few, the following:

In 1973, when 5 out of 9 men in black robes voted in their sacrament of preborn child sacrifice, the first abortionist who opened for business, should have been closed immediately by We the People. As well as the 10th, or the 50th, or the 100th. But we did not.

After the towers were attacked in New York, what should have happened was the immediate expulsion of all suspect Muslim non-citizens. What was done instead was to embrace a "faith" that is antithetical to all we have ever stood for, and to promote its adherents as blameless, while we bore the burdens of less and less freedom. Israel could have taught us all we needed to know about airport security. The "Patriot Act" and the creation of TSA need never have happened.

When Barack Obama was being offered up as our next possible president, there should have been a host of conservative candidates proclaiming around the clock Obama's communism, as a teacher of the Alinsky methods for overturning the government, and the fact his introduction to the political stage was under the guidance of Bill Ayers, America's own most unapologetic communist revolutionary. But the Republicans want to be known for their niceness. Not only to Muslim jihadists, but to "good communists" as well.

Every creeping incursion into our lives dulls us just a little more, just enough that we can simply make the adjustment. That sound of the Hound of the Baskervilles' silence is what finally identifies the real culprit. Does the slowly boiled frog croak his dismay? Or just croak silently?

Half of the states are just now implementing an app with a handy little QR code that contains one's vaccination history. It the long-awaited Vaccine Passport. How interesting that is being introduced just at the end times of the mandates. Why? Have we been trained to obey to such a degree that we will do what we are told willingly? Will we embrace this for the sake of convenience? Because, after all, we don't have to. No one is making us. And it's not like we haven't already essentially published all our basic facts of life online. How much worse can a Vaccine Passport be? Who even cares? There's a war going on!

We might ask, what other information might such a code include? But is anyone asking? Have you been assigned your own personal ESG rating? Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance standards are being applied to corporate finances and loans. Are they already affecting what the government will or will not do for you? Has the Chinese all-controlling Social Credit System moved toward the boiling point?

If so, what should happen?

