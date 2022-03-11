Hollywood wouldn't make Mark Wahlberg's new faith-based film 'Father Stu,' so he made it himself

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Popular actor Mark Wahlberg revealed that he received resistance from both Hollywood and the Catholic Church about his upcoming faith-based movie “Father Stu,” but he felt the world needed to experience the powerful testimony.

The devout Catholic spent several years pitching the religious drama to Hollywood studios. But in his words, “Hollywood doesn’t make films like this.”

The movie is based on actual events and tells the story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long and his incredible journey from “self-destruction to redemption.”

