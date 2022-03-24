Home Depot hammered for shaming employees for their 'white privilege'

(NEW YORK POST) – A Canadian branch of Home Depot sparked outrage after it posted a notice to employees about the benefits of “white privilege” and included a checklist for those who are “white, male, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied, and heterosexual.”
The notice, which is titled “Leading Practices – Unpacking privilege,” was posted in an employee lounge at a Home Depot in Calgary, Alberta.
A spokeswoman from Home Depot’s US headquarters confirmed to The Post that the white privilege notice was material from its Canadian division. She said it hadn’t been approved by the company’s diversity and inclusion department. The flyer had a Home Depot logo at the top.
