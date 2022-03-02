'Honestly, it's not doing anything': Watch DeSantis tell students to take masks off

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis long has battled the agenda of vaccination and mask mandates triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's pointed out the vaccinations aren't doing what Americans were told they would do: protect from illness and death. And that masks don't accomplish, well, much of anything.

In fact, just a few months back, he declared a new "freedom agenda, and signed into law limits on mask and shot mandates.

He said his state would be "respecting people's individual freedoms."

Now he's showing just a bit of frustration with the ongoing activism for such things.

In fact, when he appeared at a press conference Wednesday to talk about funding for cybersecurity training, he saw students lined up on the podium with him all wearing masks.

"You do not have to wear those masks," he told them. "Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which long has demanded everyone mask up abruptly changed course just days ago, now saying that it no longer would recommend indoor mask wearing for most people in much of the country, if the "community level" of infection with the China virus is low or medium.

Ron DeSantis to USF students: "You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything. We've gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/FKjyeg9loQ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 2, 2022

