Hospital allegedly denied rape claim because perpetrator was transgender

(NATIONAL REVIEW) – In a speech to the House of Lords on Thursday, a British politician alleged that a hospital denied a female patient’s claim that she had been raped because the alleged attacker was transgender.
Emma Nicholson, the Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne, did not name the hospital where the alleged incident took place, or give the identity of the victim. No further information on the alleged incident has been publicly reported.
The woman who said she was raped “naturally reported it to police,” Nicholson told fellow members of the House of Lords. “The police spoke to the hospital, and the hospital informed police that there was no male in the hospital, therefore the rape could not have happened.”
