Hospitals asking men if they are pregnant before getting scans

(IOTW REPORT) – Aside from the standard questions, men in England who require medical scans are now being asked if they are pregnant.

The Walton Centre National Health Service Foundation Trust in Liverpool is just one of a handful of National Health Service trusts that asks “all patients under the age of 60, regardless of how you may identify your gender,” the Daily Telegraph reported.

The amendment comes after the NHS was slammed for “prioritizing gender over sex in order to be inclusive of trans people, including on single-sex wards,” according to the paper.

