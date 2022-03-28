'Huge red flag': NBC anchor panics over GOP lead in network's poll

A panel on NBC's "Meet the Press" found a "huge red flag" in the network's latest congressional election poll, which has the Republican Party uncharacteristically in the lead on the generic ballot amid inflation and war.

Host Chuck Todd noted Sunday that the Republicans 46-44 lead is the first time the party has led in NBC's generic ballot since September 2014. And the Republicans advantage actually is greater.

"There is always a little bit of a Democratic add because Democrats are more packed in more districts here," he said. "This is a huge red flag!"

NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor agreed.

"It's a huge red flag, and it's coupled with the idea that people are blaming President Biden's policies for inflation," she said.

The poll showed 38% blame Biden for rising prices.

Alcindor pointed out the poll indicates voters trust Republicans more to lead Congress and steward the economy.

"That's going to be a hard thing for Democrats to overcome and to message about," she said.

Todd noted gas prices and inflation amount to "a regressive tax" that "impacts people harder farther down the socioeconomic ladder."

Panelist Steven Hayes, editor of the Dispatch, said Biden and the Democrats are doing poorly because the economy isn't getting better and Biden is "not willing to do the kind of things, I think, both with respect to the war and the economy that might actually help."

Hayes said Biden's left-wing base, which insists on a radical, green energy policy, won't let him do practical things to bring down gas prices.

Todd noted that contrary to the White House's messaging, only 6% of voters blame inflation on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NBC found 38% blame Biden while a majority blame something else.

USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page argued inflation "was becoming a problem before Russia invaded Ukraine."

She observed that "three of the last four Presidents have lost control of the House of Representatives in their first midterm election."

