Human traffickers reportedly pose as pastors on Ukrainian border

(FAITHWIRE) – “It was pure chaos.” That’s how Natasha Boom, Orphan’s Promise’s regional manager for Europe, described the Polish border, where women, children, and families continue to flee following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.
From traumatized kids screaming to allegations that human traffickers are posing as pastors and trying to abduct children, difficulties and horrors plague Ukrainian refugees.
During a special live prayer event Friday hosted by CBN News, Boom described the many scenes she recently observed on the border, including a mother who had tied a rope around her girls for fear of them being taken.
