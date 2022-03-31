Hunter's baby mama denies predicting he'd be indicted

In just the past few days, CNN discovered the stunning breaking news that Hunter Biden was involved in taking huge monthly payments from a Ukrainian company that was under investigation while Joe Biden, then vice president, was watching U.S. policy on Ukraine.
That, CNN said in a "Just in" announcement, "raised questions of a conflict."
Advertisement - story continues below
Hunter Biden's huge payments from Burisma, and his father's boast that he got the prosecutor looking into that company's alleged corruption while it was paying his son tens of thousands of dollars a month, are just one of a multitude of scandals for the Biden family enterprises.
Many in the media have been reporting on this issues for months, even years, but now CNN has suddenly become aware. And the Washington Post just this week did a deep dive into huge payments – millions of dollars – from Chinese interests to the Biden family. And just before that was the New York Times' startling revelation that it, too, now believes those claims revealed on a laptop Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop.
TRENDING: The echo of 'Zinky Boys' and Russia's recalcitrant army
Now another scandal is developing. There are reports that Hunter Biden, known to be under investigation over his foreign business operations and his taxes, could be indicted.
But that didn't come from Lunden Roberts, the former stripper with whom Hunter Biden shares a little girl.
Advertisement - story continues below
The Gateway Pundit reported Roberts spoke to the New York Post about the investigation into Hunter Biden.
She, to the newspaper, disavowed saying Hunter Biden would be indicted.
"I never said that I thought Hunter would be indicted — my attorney did," she said. "His comment to media was without my authorization I might add.
"I have never opined on Hunter’s financial affairs to anyone and do not anticipate doing so."
Hunter Biden had confirmed in late 2020 he was under investigation, issuing a statement that, "I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs."
Advertisement - story continues below
He said he was confident he handled his affairs "legally and appropriately."
The Gateway Pundit explained, "Hunter Biden’s ex-girlfriend Zoe Kestan and Lunden Roberts, the former stripper who had a baby with him, testified to a federal grand jury about Hunter’s spending habits. Clint Lancaster, Lunden Roberts' lawyer, handed over 'a significant amount of Hunter’s financial records' to the feds under subpoena."
Lancaster said his expectation was there would be an indictment.
The Post's report said it was the first time Roberts had spoken about Hunter Biden and their 3-year-old daughter since she filed a 2019 paternity suit that he settled following a DNA test.
Advertisement - story continues below
Lancaster had confirmed a report that Roberts testified before a grand jury in Wilmington, Del., on Feb. 15.
It's possible that Joe Biden could be swept up, as some reports have cited confirmation from Hunter Biden's business associates that the "Big Guy," identified as Joe Biden, was getting a percentage of some of Hunter Biden's deals.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]